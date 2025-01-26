2024 smka raffle

TICKET IS GOOD FOR 1 MEAL
Main course is BBQ Top Sirloin & 6 oz Chicken Breast
All Dinners Served with Santa Maria Style Beans – Green Salad – Garlic Bread – Ice Cream – And your choice of Mac Salad – Au Gratin Potatoes - Baked Potatoes – Rice – Rice Pilaf – or Various Veggies
TICKET IS GOOD FOR 1 MEAL
Main course is BBQ Top Sirloin & 6 oz Chicken Breast
All Dinners Served with Santa Maria Style Beans – Green Salad – Garlic Bread – Ice Cream – And your choice of Mac Salad – Au Gratin Potatoes - Baked Potatoes – Rice – Rice Pilaf – or Various Veggies
12 AND UNDER DINNER TICKET
$18
TICKET IS GOOD FOR 1 MEAL
Main course is BBQ Top Sirloin & 6 oz Chicken Breast
All Dinners Served with Santa Maria Style Beans – Green Salad – Garlic Bread – Ice Cream – And your choice of Mac Salad – Au Gratin Potatoes - Baked Potatoes – Rice – Rice Pilaf – or Various Veggies
TICKET IS GOOD FOR 1 MEAL
Main course is BBQ Top Sirloin & 6 oz Chicken Breast
All Dinners Served with Santa Maria Style Beans – Green Salad – Garlic Bread – Ice Cream – And your choice of Mac Salad – Au Gratin Potatoes - Baked Potatoes – Rice – Rice Pilaf – or Various Veggies
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!