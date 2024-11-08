Cumberland County School Nutrition Association

Hosted by

Cumberland County School Nutrition Association

About this event

Add a donation for Cumberland County School Nutrition Association

$

Sales closed

2024 SNA Holiday Celebration

2220 Hull Rd

Fayetteville, NC 28303

General Admission
$15
Ticket covers entry for ONE person to the holiday celebration. (All participants must be 18 years of age or older)
Plus One (Online Special)
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Ticket covers entry for TWO people at a discounted rate to the holiday celebration. This ticket "type" can only be purchased when using the Zeffy online platform. (All participants must be 18 years of age or older)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!