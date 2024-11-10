2024 Songs of the Season

Seating is General Admission for this concert. Children 12 years old and under are free but still require a ticket for entrance (see ticket option below).
Seating is General Admission for this concert. Children 12 years old and under are free but still require a ticket for entrance (see ticket option below).
General Admission (12 years old and under)
free
Children 12 and under are free but still require a ticket for entrance.
Children 12 and under are free but still require a ticket for entrance.
1 Rose
$5
🌹Purchase a beautifully wrapped rose for your chorister. Buying a rose for your chorister is a thoughtful way to show appreciation for their dedication and the joy they bring through their music.
🌹Purchase a beautifully wrapped rose for your chorister. Buying a rose for your chorister is a thoughtful way to show appreciation for their dedication and the joy they bring through their music.
3 Roses
$12
🌹🌹🌹 Purchase three beautifully wrapped roses for your chorister. Buying roses for your chorister is a thoughtful way to show appreciation for their dedication and the joy they bring through their music.
🌹🌹🌹 Purchase three beautifully wrapped roses for your chorister. Buying roses for your chorister is a thoughtful way to show appreciation for their dedication and the joy they bring through their music.
CCC Christmas Ornament
$20
Buying a custom CCC ornament is a perfect way to add a unique and meaningful touch to your holiday decorations, showing your chorister how much their musical contributions are valued and appreciated (see photo of this year's ornament on the right).🎄
Buying a custom CCC ornament is a perfect way to add a unique and meaningful touch to your holiday decorations, showing your chorister how much their musical contributions are valued and appreciated (see photo of this year's ornament on the right).🎄
Live Stream
$10
This event will be live streamed. The link for the live stream will be emailed to you two days before the event.
This event will be live streamed. The link for the live stream will be emailed to you two days before the event.