eventClosed

2025 StarLight StarBright: A Winter Solstice Ski Event**CANCELED**

1420 Lawton Dr

Kenai, AK 99611

addExtraDonation

$

Adult Pre-Registration (15yr and older)
$20
Adult Pre-Registration 15yr and older
Youth Pre-Registration (10yr - 14yr old)
$5
Youth Pre-Registration 10yr - 14yr old must be accompanied by an adult
Family Pre-Registration (2 Adults & 2 Youth)
$45
groupTicketCaption
Family Pre-Registration* *Family= 2 Adults & 2 Youth $5 per additional child if purchasing a "Family" ticket
"Ski Bunny" - Stay in the comfort & warmth of your home!!!!
$40
"Ski Bunny" Stay in the comfort and warmth of your home, but still donate!
Luminaria - In Honor/In Memory (1ea)
$5
The ski trail will be lit with luminaria honoring our cancer survivors and remembering those we’ve lost.
Luminaria - In Honor/In Memory (3ea)
$10
The ski trail will be lit with luminaria honoring our cancer survivors and remembering those we’ve lost.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing