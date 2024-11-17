Hosted by

St. Therese Parish

About this event

2026 Summer Registration

$25 Love Begins Here Deposit
$25

Current 5-8th graders
Choose "1" from this menu to register 1 child for LBH

$100 Love Begins Here Final Payment
$100

Current 5-8th graders
Choose "1" from this menu to finalize registration of 1 child for LBH

$100 Steubenville Deposit
$100

Current 8-12th graders
Choose "1" from this menu to register 1 child for Steubenville

$225 Steubenville Final Payment
$225

For students who did not attended the fundraisers

$-- Steubenville Final Payment (fundraiser attendees)
Free

For students who attended the fundraisers

$185 Steubenville 2nd/3rd Sibling, No Fundraiser Final Fee
$185

For additional siblings that did not attend the fundraisers.

$-- Steubenville 2nd/3rd Sibling + Fundraiser, Final Fee
Free

For additional siblings that attended the fundraisers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!