FINAL 2024 Club Gear Sale

***ONLY 2 Medium & 2 Large LEFT*** This jacket is a technical shell designed for outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those who enjoy snowsports. It offers waterproof protection, ensuring you stay dry in wet and snowy conditions, while its static-resistant material adds an extra layer of comfort. As a versatile outer layer, it performs well when paired with a good mid-layer for colder days on the slopes, or it can be worn on its own in milder conditions, making it a great choice for spring or fall activities. With its adjustable hood and high collar, the jacket provides excellent protection against wind and weather, while the chest zippers offer convenient storage and ventilation options. Lightweight yet durable, this shell is an ideal companion for skiing, snowboarding, or even hiking, providing flexibility without compromising on protection from the elements.

