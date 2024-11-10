eventClosed

Tamizhar Thiruvizha

309 Baldwin Rd

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Complimentary Gift
free
Complimentary ticket available per family, subject to availability and conditions.
Adult Food Ticket (Venue Price)
$20
Adult - Menu: Idly - 2, Vadai -1, Sambar & Chutneys, Kothu Parotta Veg, Chapathi - 1, Veg Khurma, Sweet Pongal
Kids Ticket (Ages below 12)
$12
Kids - Menu: Gobi 65, Veg Hakka Noodles, Parotta - 1, Salna or Veg Khurma, Gulab Jamun - 2
Raffle ticket (Online Price)
$2
Win amazing prizes, including a TV, Tablet, and Surprise gifts, while supporting the community with donated proceeds!

