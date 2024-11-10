North Jersey Muthamizh Sangam (NJMTS)
Tamizhar Thiruvizha
309 Baldwin Rd
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Complimentary Gift
free
Complimentary ticket available per family, subject to availability and conditions.
Adult Food Ticket (Venue Price)
$20
Adult - Menu: Idly - 2, Vadai -1, Sambar & Chutneys, Kothu Parotta Veg, Chapathi - 1, Veg Khurma, Sweet Pongal
Kids Ticket (Ages below 12)
$12
Kids - Menu: Gobi 65, Veg Hakka Noodles, Parotta - 1, Salna or Veg Khurma, Gulab Jamun - 2
Raffle ticket (Online Price)
$2
Win amazing prizes, including a TV, Tablet, and Surprise gifts, while supporting the community with donated proceeds!
