2026 Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance

Full Registration Fee - non-refundable
If more than 9 tickets are to be purchased at this time, a table must be purchased. No souvenir journal is provided.
NOTE: Seating arrangements may dictate that all attendees may not be seated at the same table.
If the names of the attendees are not known at the time of purchase, simply enter the name of the Buyer.
This ticket includes a souvenir journal.
All 8 seats at the table will be reserved for Buyer and entered attendees. Attendees will receive souvenir journals.
All 10 seats at the table will be reserved for Buyer and entered attendees. Attendees will receive souvenir journals.
The Platinum Sponsorship Package Includes:
• 4 Event Tickets
• 2 souvenir journal
• Company logo on event signage, Alpha Kappa Sigma Social Media pages and Debutante website page
• Event acknowledgement during program and external marketing publication
• Full page color ad in souvenir book (company to provide ad)
The Gold Sponsorship Package includes:
• 2 Event Tickets
• 1 souvenir journal
• Company logo on event signage, Alpha Kappa Sigma Social Media pages and Debutante website page
• Half page color ad in souvenir book (company to provide ad)
The Silver Sponsorship Package includes:
• 1 Event Ticket
• Company logo on event signage
• Name listed in program book
The Workshop Package includes:
• 1 Event Ticket
• Name recognition and activity/workshop support
• Full page color ad in souvenir book (company to provide ad)
8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10
NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT
8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10
8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10
8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10
8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10
8.5x5.5 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x4.5
8.5x2.75 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x1.75
Name Only Listed in Souvenir Journal
