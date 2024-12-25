L.E.A.H. Travels, Inc.

2026 Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance

6505 N Interstate Hwy 35

Austin, TX 78752, USA

Debutante Fee - Full
$800
Available until Apr 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Full Registration Fee - non-refundable

General Admission ONLY
$125

If more than 9 tickets are to be purchased at this time, a table must be purchased. No souvenir journal is provided.


NOTE: Seating arrangements may dictate that all attendees may not be seated at the same table.


If the names of the attendees are not known at the time of purchase, simply enter the name of the Buyer.

General Admission w/ Souvenir Journal
$150

This ticket includes a souvenir journal.


If more than 9 tickets are to be purchased at this time, a table must be purchased.


NOTE: Seating arrangements may dictate that all attendees may not be seated at the same table.


If the names of the attendees are not known at the time of purchase, simply enter the name of the Buyer.

Debutante Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

All 8 seats at the table will be reserved for Buyer and entered attendees. Attendees will receive souvenir journals.


If the names of the attendees are not known at the time of purchase, simply enter the name of the Buyer.

Golden Table
$1,450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

All 10 seats at the table will be reserved for Buyer and entered attendees. Attendees will receive souvenir journals.


If the names of the attendees are not known at the time of purchase, simply enter the name of the Buyer.

SPONSORSHIP: Platinum Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Platinum Sponsorship Package Includes:

• 4 Event Tickets

• 2 souvenir journal

• Company logo on event signage, Alpha Kappa Sigma Social Media pages and Debutante website page

• Event acknowledgement during program and external marketing publication

• Full page color ad in souvenir book (company to provide ad)

SPONSORSHIP: Gold Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Gold Sponsorship Package includes:

• 2 Event Tickets

• 1 souvenir journal

• Company logo on event signage, Alpha Kappa Sigma Social Media pages and Debutante website page

• Half page color ad in souvenir book (company to provide ad)

SPONSORSHIP: Silver Package
$300

The Silver Sponsorship Package includes:

• 1 Event Ticket

• Company logo on event signage

• Name listed in program book

SPONSORSHIP: Workshop Package
$500

The Workshop Package includes:

• 1 Event Ticket

• Name recognition and activity/workshop support

• Full page color ad in souvenir book (company to provide ad)

AD ONLY: Inside Front Cover
$300

8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Inside Back Cover
$300

8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Back Outside Cover
$500

8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Inside Back Page
$200

8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Full Page
$125

8.5x11 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x10


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Half Page
$75

8.5x5.5 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x4.5


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Quarter Page
$50

8.5x2.75 Page; .5 margin; ad size 7.5x1.75


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

AD ONLY: Patron List
$25

Name Only Listed in Souvenir Journal


NO TICKET ENTRY TO EVENT

