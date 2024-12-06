2024 Toys for Tots - BOC Fresno County

Gold Sponsor - $5000 [250 toys and/or 1000 warm meals] Top billing & logo recognition on website and name recognition on social media Recognition on posters/program and welcome sign day of the event. Verbal shout outs by the emcee and hosts day of the event. Opportunity to have a company booth at the event in a premier location. Opportunity to hand out approved item(s) with company logo.

Gold Sponsor - $5000 [250 toys and/or 1000 warm meals] Top billing & logo recognition on website and name recognition on social media Recognition on posters/program and welcome sign day of the event. Verbal shout outs by the emcee and hosts day of the event. Opportunity to have a company booth at the event in a premier location. Opportunity to hand out approved item(s) with company logo.

More details...