Binational of Central California

2024 Toys for Tots - BOC Fresno County

1901 E Shields Ave

Fresno, CA 93726

Sponsor an Individualized Toy and a warm meal for a child
$25
We are grateful for the generous support from community members willing to help us serve and bring joy to more young people and their families at this event.
Private TABLE / EXHIBITOR SPONSORSHIP FEE
$250
TABLE SPONSOR - $250 [15 Toys and/or 50 warm meals ] Opportunity for a private/for profit partner to table and promote services
Bronze Sponsorship Package
$1,000
Bronze Sponsor - $1000 [50 toys and/or 200 warm meals] Recognition on website and social media platforms Recognition in program day of event. Opportunity to have a table activity booth day of the event.
Silver Sponsorship Package
$2,500
Silver Sponsor - $2500 [125 toys and/or 500 warm meals] Recognition on website and social media platforms Recognition in the program and emcee notes day of event. Opportunity to have a company information booth at the event.
Gold Sponsorship Package
$5,000
Gold Sponsor - $5000 [250 toys and/or 1000 warm meals] Top billing & logo recognition on website and name recognition on social media Recognition on posters/program and welcome sign day of the event. Verbal shout outs by the emcee and hosts day of the event. Opportunity to have a company booth at the event in a premier location. Opportunity to hand out approved item(s) with company logo.
