2024 Toys for Tots - BOC Fresno County

Sponsor an Individualized Toy and a warm meal for a child
$25
We are grateful for the generous support from community members willing to help us serve and bring joy to more young people and their families at this event.
We are grateful for the generous support from community members willing to help us serve and bring joy to more young people and their families at this event.
Private TABLE / EXHIBITOR SPONSORSHIP FEE
$250
TABLE SPONSOR - $250 [15 Toys and/or 50 warm meals ]
Opportunity for a private/for profit partner to table and promote services
TABLE SPONSOR - $250 [15 Toys and/or 50 warm meals ]
Opportunity for a private/for profit partner to table and promote services
Bronze Sponsorship Package
$1,000
Bronze Sponsor - $1000 [50 toys and/or 200 warm meals]
Recognition on website and social media platforms
Recognition in program day of event.
Opportunity to have a table activity booth day of the event.
Bronze Sponsor - $1000 [50 toys and/or 200 warm meals]
Recognition on website and social media platforms
Recognition in program day of event.
Opportunity to have a table activity booth day of the event.
Silver Sponsorship Package
$2,500
Silver Sponsor - $2500 [125 toys and/or 500 warm meals]
Recognition on website and social media platforms
Recognition in the program and emcee notes day of event.
Opportunity to have a company information booth at the event.
Silver Sponsor - $2500 [125 toys and/or 500 warm meals]
Recognition on website and social media platforms
Recognition in the program and emcee notes day of event.
Opportunity to have a company information booth at the event.
Gold Sponsorship Package
$5,000
Gold Sponsor - $5000 [250 toys and/or 1000 warm meals]
Top billing & logo recognition on website and name recognition on social media
Recognition on posters/program and welcome sign day of the event.
Verbal shout outs by the emcee and hosts day of the event.
Opportunity to have a company booth at the event in a premier location.
Opportunity to hand out approved item(s) with company logo.
Gold Sponsor - $5000 [250 toys and/or 1000 warm meals]
Top billing & logo recognition on website and name recognition on social media
Recognition on posters/program and welcome sign day of the event.
Verbal shout outs by the emcee and hosts day of the event.
Opportunity to have a company booth at the event in a premier location.
Opportunity to hand out approved item(s) with company logo.
Add a donation for Binational of Central California
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!