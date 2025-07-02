2025 Westmoreland Wheelhouse Golf Tournament Sponsors

Title Sponsor covers a team of 4 golfers. Sponsor name on all marketing materials. Sponsor gets name on title banner at entrance of event. Sponsor can place marketing materials in golf carts/welcome bags.
Event Sponsor
$1,000
Event Sponsor covers a team of 4 golfers. Sponsors name on main sponsor banner at the event. Sponsors can place marketing materials in golf carts/welcome bags.
Food Sponsor
$700
Sponsors name on main sponsor banner at the event. Sponsors can place marketing materials in golf carts/welcome bags.
Hole Sponsor #1
$500
Sponsor will be able to a have sign with Logo/Name on three holes.
Hole Sponsor #2
$200
Sponsor will be able to a have sign with Logo/Name on one hole. You can sponsor as many holes as you would like!
