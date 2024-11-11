2024 Winter Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy a 2-night stay at the award-winning Enriquez Estate Vineyard in Forestville, CA, in the heart of the Russian River Valley. Enriquez Estate Vineyard spans 8.5 acres, with 4.5 acres planted to Russian River Pinot Noir. With no physical neighbors, you'll experience endless vineyard views. Stay in the beautifully renovated milk barn that has been converted into a charming two bedroom luxurious cottage with all of today's modern amenities.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in the Milk Barn (2 bedrooms) for up to 4 people
- Private Tasting Experience at Enriquez Estate Wines
- Access to adding additional nights, private tour drivers, in-house private chefs, bike tours, and in-house massage therapists.
In-house concierge service included. Let us help you plan a day of wine tasting through the beautiful rolling hills of the world famous Russian River Valley vineyards. Professional and fun guides will educate you about the history of the local area and show you hidden gems!
Group Tour with Lunch for Four at Goatlandia!
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Goatlandia, an animal sanctuary dedicated to rescuing and caring for farm animals! This exclusive experience includes a guided group tour for four, where you'll meet the resident goats, pigs, and other friendly animals while learning about their stories and the sanctuary's mission.
After the tour, relax and savor a delicious, plant-based lunch. It’s the perfect outing for animal lovers, families, or friends looking for a unique and heartwarming adventure.
Balletto Vineyards Pinot Noir & Tasting for Four
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in the finest flavors of the Russian River Valley with a bottle of Balletto Vineyards’ renowned Pinot Noir, celebrated for its smooth elegance and rich complexity. This exclusive package also includes a private wine tasting for four at the beautiful Balletto Vineyards.
Tour the picturesque vineyards and savor expertly crafted wines while learning about Balletto’s winemaking process from their knowledgeable staff. Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, this experience is perfect for those looking to explore the heart of Sonoma wine country.
$25 Fruta Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy the vibrant flavors of Fruta Ice Cream with this $25 gift card! Known for their delicious, handcrafted ice creams and fresh fruit flavors, Fruta offers a delightful experience for every taste bud. Whether you crave classic favorites or unique tropical blends, every scoop is a refreshing treat.
$25 Fruta Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
$50 Fruta Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy the vibrant flavors of Fruta Ice Cream with this $50 gift card! Known for their delicious, handcrafted ice creams and fresh fruit flavors, Fruta offers a delightful experience for every taste bud. Whether you crave classic favorites or unique tropical blends, every scoop is a refreshing treat.
$50 Fruta Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
$50 Fruta Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
$50 Fruta Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
$25 Viva Mexicana Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the bold and delicious tastes of Viva Mexicana! This $25 gift card lets you savor authentic Mexican cuisine, from flavorful tacos and hearty burritos to refreshing aguas frescas. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Viva Mexicana offers a true taste of Mexico right in your neighborhood.
Perfect for a fun night out or a delicious meal with friends and family!
$50 Hopmonk Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in delicious cuisine, craft beers, and live music at HopMonk Tavern! This $50 gift card can be used at any HopMonk location, offering an unforgettable dining experience in a vibrant, community-oriented atmosphere. Whether you’re enjoying a relaxing evening with friends or catching a live performance, HopMonk is the perfect destination for good food and great vibes.
Bid now and treat yourself or a loved one to a taste of local flavor!
$50 Hopmonk Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in delicious cuisine, craft beers, and live music at HopMonk Tavern! This $50 gift card can be used at any HopMonk location, offering an unforgettable dining experience in a vibrant, community-oriented atmosphere. Whether you’re enjoying a relaxing evening with friends or catching a live performance, HopMonk is the perfect destination for good food and great vibes.
Bid now and treat yourself or a loved one to a taste of local flavor!
$50 Gift Certificate to Patisserie Angelica
$25
Starting bid
A Taste of French Elegance in Sebastopol
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of Patisserie Angelica, Sebastopol’s premier French bakery. This $50 gift certificate opens the door to an array of artisanal pastries, elegant cakes, and delectable treats crafted with the finest ingredients. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving something sweet, Patisserie Angelica offers an unforgettable taste experience.
Savor the artistry and passion of fine patisserie!
$50 Gift Card to Riviera Ristorante
$25
Starting bid
Authentic Italian Dining in Santa Rosa
Experience the warmth and flavor of Italy at Riviera Ristorante in Santa Rosa. This $50 gift card invites you to savor delicious, authentic Italian cuisine crafted with fresh ingredients and traditional recipes. From handmade pastas to rich, flavorful sauces and exquisite desserts, every dish promises a delightful culinary journey.
30-Minute Trial Music Lesson w/ Music to My Ears
$25
Starting bid
Explore your musical passion with a personalized 30-minute trial lesson on the instrument of your choice! Whether you’ve always wanted to try guitar, piano, drums, or another instrument, this session offers a perfect introduction to the world of music.
Led by an experienced instructor, this lesson is ideal for beginners or those looking to discover a new instrument. It's a wonderful opportunity to find your rhythm and unlock your creative potential!
30-Minute Trial Music Lesson w/ Music to My Ears
$25
Starting bid
Explore your musical passion with a personalized 30-minute trial lesson on the instrument of your choice! Whether you’ve always wanted to try guitar, piano, drums, or another instrument, this session offers a perfect introduction to the world of music.
Led by an experienced instructor, this lesson is ideal for beginners or those looking to discover a new instrument. It's a wonderful opportunity to find your rhythm and unlock your creative potential!
Netal Chart Reading with Coach Akiva
$50
Starting bid
Discover what the upcoming year holds for you through a personalized Netal Chart Reading with Coach Akiva! This insightful session decodes your unique numeric blueprint, offering guidance to align your destiny with positive outcomes.
Gain valuable insights into key areas of your life:
Career: Unlock new opportunities and direction.
Money: Understand financial patterns and potential.
Relationships: Enhance your connections and personal growth.
Plus, receive a detailed month-by-month progression to navigate the year ahead with clarity and purpose.
Bid now to empower your journey and set your destiny on a positive path!
Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary Experience for Two
$125
Starting bid
Vibroacoustic Therapy & Cedar Enzyme Bath
Indulge in a luxurious wellness retreat for two at Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary, featuring two transformative therapies designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit.
Vibroacoustic Therapy: Experience the power of sound with a 25-minute session using binaural beats, gamma sound waves, and acoustic resonance therapy. This innovative treatment stimulates the Vagus nerve, promoting deep relaxation, reducing stress, and harmonizing cellular functions for a profound sense of well-being.
Cedar Enzyme Bath: Immerse yourself in a soothing fermentation ritual featuring soft, fragrant ground cedar and rice bran infused with living enzymes. This warm, therapeutic bath improves circulation, relieves joint and muscle pain, and deeply cleanses your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and glowing.
A perfect blend of relaxation and healing awaits!
1 Lip Blush or Brow Tattoo Service
$200
Starting bid
Enhance your natural beauty with a premium permanent makeup service! Revive your lips with your go to color that won’t kiss off or add a beautiful frame to your face that can last for years.
Treat yourself or someone special to this transformative experience—wake up with effortlessly beautiful lips or brows every day!
Lux Aeterna Med Spa: Timeless Rejuvenation
$400
Starting bid
Enjoy 50 units of Botox, courtesy of Lux Aeterna Med Spa.
Lux Aeterna Med Spa was founded by two medical professionals aiming to create quality interactions and experiences with their clients. Dr. Conway and Nurse Marotz worked together locally serving the community before their joint venture.
RF Conway III MD
A Harvard trained Vascular & Interventional Radiologist with fourteen years of experience. Dr. Conway has spent his career utilizing cutting edge techniques to treat medical problems utilizing minimally invasive percutaneous techniques.
Karlie Marotz RN
Karlie is a well trained and certified, critical care nurse and has spent her time between intensive care units, post anesthesia care units, critical care transport, and flight nursing for over a decade. With an eye for cosmetic artistry, she invites you to check out Lux Aeterna Med Spa.
Live Fully Chiropractic Integrative Chiropractic Session
$50
Starting bid
Experience a holistic approach to wellness with this Integrative Chiropractic session. Designed to intuitively connect with your body's unique needs, this treatment blends a variety of vitalistic modalities to promote balance, healing, and overall well-being.
Facial with Adriana Mejia
$50
Starting bid
Refresh, Relax, and Glow!
Indulge in a luxurious facial experience that revitalizes your skin and renews your spirit. This professional treatment is tailored to enhance your natural radiance, leaving your skin refreshed and glowing. Let go of stress as you enjoy expert care designed to promote relaxation and overall well-being.
Perfect for anyone seeking a moment of self-care and rejuvenation!
Facial with Adriana Mejia
$50
Starting bid
Refresh, Relax, and Glow!
Indulge in a luxurious facial experience that revitalizes your skin and renews your spirit. This professional treatment is tailored to enhance your natural radiance, leaving your skin refreshed and glowing. Let go of stress as you enjoy expert care designed to promote relaxation and overall well-being.
Perfect for anyone seeking a moment of self-care and rejuvenation!
Lash Lift & Tint Service
$50
Starting bid
Enhance your natural beauty with a rejuvenating Lash Lift & Tint service. Create a bright, refreshed look without the need for daily maintenance.
Perfect for simplifying your routine, this service leaves you feeling effortlessly confident and radiant. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of beautiful lashes!
60 Minute Signature Treatment at Bliss Organic Day Spa
$75
Starting bid
Ultimate Relaxation Awaits
Experience pure bliss with a 60 Minute Signature Treatment at Bliss Organic Day Spa. This treatment is designed to help you unwind and rejuvenate, offering a soothing and restorative experience tailored to your needs. Let the expert therapists guide you through a session that will leave you feeling refreshed, relaxed, and renewed.
Perfect for anyone looking to indulge in a peaceful escape and recharge their body and mind!
$35 Gift Card to Blue Beauty Supply & Salon
$10
Starting bid
Explore a world of beauty and self-care with a $35 gift card to Blue Beauty Supply & Salon. Treat yourself—or someone special—to a little indulgence!
$35 Gift Card to Blue Beauty Supply & Salon
$10
Starting bid
Explore a world of beauty and self-care with a $35 gift card to Blue Beauty Supply & Salon. Treat yourself—or someone special—to a little indulgence!
$35 Gift Card to Blue Beauty Supply & Salon
$10
Starting bid
Explore a world of beauty and self-care with a $35 gift card to Blue Beauty Supply & Salon. Treat yourself—or someone special—to a little indulgence!
TreePro Professional Tree Care Service
$500
Starting bid
Give your trees the expert care they deserve with this professional half-day tree care service from TreePro! Valued at $1,980, this package includes a skilled 3-man crew to handle all your tree maintenance needs—whether it’s trimming, pruning, or specialized care. TreePro’s experienced team ensures your trees are expertly maintained, promoting health, safety, and beauty in your landscape.
$50 Gift Card to Mac Daddy Repairs
$25
Starting bid
Keep your devices running smoothly with this $50 gift card to Mac Daddy Repairs, West County's go-to "iDoctor." Specializing in Mac and Windows computer repairs, as well as Apple and Android phones and tablets, their skilled technicians provide top-notch service to get your tech back on track.
Perfect for addressing unexpected issues or regular maintenance, this gift card ensures your devices are in expert hands!
$25 Gift Card to Mac Daddy Repairs
$10
Starting bid
Keep your devices running smoothly with this $25 gift card to Mac Daddy Repairs, West County's go-to "iDoctor." Specializing in Mac and Windows computer repairs, as well as Apple and Android phones and tablets, their skilled technicians provide top-notch service to get your tech back on track.
Perfect for addressing unexpected issues or regular maintenance, this gift card ensures your devices are in expert hands!
$25 Gift Card to Mac Daddy Repairs
$10
Starting bid
Keep your devices running smoothly with this $25 gift card to Mac Daddy Repairs, West County's go-to "iDoctor." Specializing in Mac and Windows computer repairs, as well as Apple and Android phones and tablets, their skilled technicians provide top-notch service to get your tech back on track.
Perfect for addressing unexpected issues or regular maintenance, this gift card ensures your devices are in expert hands!
