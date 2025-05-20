2024/25 Yearbook

Please select this ticket option to pay online with no additional fees. If selecting this option, you will pay online using a credit/debit card at check-out. Orders and payments are due by FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2025.
2024/25 yearbooks will be distributed during the 2025/26 school year.
Please select this ticket option if you would like to send your $25 yearbook payment via cash/check (made out to WMMS Boosters) ON TUESDAY, SEPT. 30TH. If selecting this option no payment will be required at check-out. Yearbook will not be distributed to your student if payment is not received for this order.
