2025 BWSF Golf Outing

Includes greens fees, breakfast, cart rental, and goodie bag for four players per foursome.
Includes greens fees, breakfast, cart rental, and goodie bag for four players per foursome.
Event Title Sponsor
$5,200
As the title sponsor for the event, your company will be featured on the signage for the event, receive one foursome with priority placement on the course, and receive social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
As the title sponsor for the event, your company will be featured on the signage for the event, receive one foursome with priority placement on the course, and receive social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
Event Food Sponsor
$1,500
This sponsorship will include your company featured on special signage at the food and beverage station and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
This sponsorship will include your company featured on special signage at the food and beverage station and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
Event Sponsor
$1,000
This sponsorship will include your company featured on event signage and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
This sponsorship will include your company featured on event signage and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
Hole Sponsor
$300
This sponsorship will include your company featured on a sign for your designated hole, and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
This sponsorship will include your company featured on a sign for your designated hole, and social media shout outs for your support and generosity.
Bottle of BWSF Rum
$200
One bottle of BWSF cask aged Barbados rum
One bottle of BWSF cask aged Barbados rum
BWSF socks
$10
Show your support while out and about with a stylish pair of custom BWSF socks!
Show your support while out and about with a stylish pair of custom BWSF socks!