February 22, 2025 BRASS Wines for Music

Entrance Fee includes Tapas, Auction and musical entertainment by the Jacksonville Symphony musicians.
THE MENU....
ARTISAN CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE PLATTER
House made focaccia, preserves & roasted almonds
HOUSE MADE HUMMUS & COUNTRY OLIVES W/ GARDEN HERBS
Pumpkin seeds, preserved lemon oil, vegetable crudités & pita chips
*CHILE SEARED AHI TUNA
Aguachile / Verde / Radish / Pickled Shallots / Cucumber / Tomato / Crispy Jalapeno
ALVAREZ FARMS’ SAUSAGE MEATBALLS
House made Marinara
ALVAREZ FARMS' BAKED RATATOUILLE
Roasted Farm Vegetables / Balsamic Glaze
*Vegetarian
SEARED BLACK ANGUS SIRLOIN
Horseradish crema, tomato, arugula
ASSORTED DESSERT MINIATURES
I can't make it but I would like to make a DONATION
$100
An additional donation that will be directly added to our donation to the Symphony. You will receive a donation receipt from BRASS (Federal Identification Number: 59-3225786) a 501C3, nonprofit organization for your tax purposes.
