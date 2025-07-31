10th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

About this event
Cedar Hill, TX 75104, USA
Enjoy special perks such as premium seating, VIP cocktail reception, and exclusive gifts. Includes Open Bar (Top Shelf), Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash
Includes access to the full event, cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment.
1 bar drink ticket
Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash
10 left!
Includes access to the full event, cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment and table for 6 people.
1 bar drink ticket (6)
Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash (6)
Elevate your gala experience with access to a premium, top-shelf bar throughout the evening. Enjoy a selection of high-quality spirits, cocktails, wine, and beer to complement your celebration. Available as an add-on to any ticket type or as part of your VIP experience.
Includes 4 bar tickets
Business or company name and logo highlighted on table and Sponsor Page of Gala Program
Sponsor package includes table for 6 people, table advertisement, full page advertisement in program book.
1 bar drink ticket (6)
Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash (6)
Sponsor package includes table for 6 people, table advertisement, full page advertisement in program book and company advertisement on the Gift of Love Nonprofit Organization website for 3 months.
1 bar drink ticket(6)
Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash
$
