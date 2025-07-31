Gift Of Love Nonprofit Organization

Gift Of Love Nonprofit Organization

10th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

450 Pioneer Trail

Cedar Hill, TX 75104, USA

VIP Admission
$65

Enjoy special perks such as premium seating, VIP cocktail reception, and exclusive gifts. Includes Open Bar (Top Shelf), Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash

General Admission
$45

Includes access to the full event, cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment.

1 bar drink ticket

Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash

Group Package
$200

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes access to the full event, cocktail reception, dinner, and entertainment and table for 6 people.

1 bar drink ticket (6)

Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash (6)

Bar (Top-Shelf) Package
$20

Elevate your gala experience with access to a premium, top-shelf bar throughout the evening. Enjoy a selection of high-quality spirits, cocktails, wine, and beer to complement your celebration. Available as an add-on to any ticket type or as part of your VIP experience.

Includes 4 bar tickets

Silver Sponsor Package
$200

Business or company name and logo highlighted on table and Sponsor Page of Gala Program

Gold Sponsor Package
$500

Sponsor package includes table for 6 people, table advertisement, full page advertisement in program book.

1 bar drink ticket (6)

Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash (6)

Platinum Sponsor Package
$750

Sponsor package includes table for 6 people, table advertisement, full page advertisement in program book and company advertisement on the Gift of Love Nonprofit Organization website for 3 months.

1 bar drink ticket(6)

Complimentary $1000 Casino Cash

