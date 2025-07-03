Hosted by

100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland Inc

About this event

Sales closed

2025 “An Evening of Excellence with 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland Inc.”

30900 Signature Dr

Solon, OH 44139, USA

Regular Admission
$175

Regular Admission

Table Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One (1) preferred table of eight (8); Name listed in the event program book as Table Sponsor, and the group will be able to sit together

Full Page Ad
$550

Full page ad in souvenir program book -8.5 x 11

Half Page ad
$350

Half-page ad in souvenir program book - 8.5 x 5.5

Quarter Page ad
$250

Quarter page ad in souvenir program book - 3.75 x 5

Digital Logo
$125

This is for a digital logo in the book and on screen

Patron Listing for Mentoring
$100

Help with our Mentoring Program

Patron Listing for Education
$75

Patron Listing for Education

Patron Listing for Health & Wellness
$50

Patron Listing for Health & Wellness

Patron Listing for Economic Empowerment
$25

Patron Listing for Economic Empowerment

Patron Listing for Leadership
$10

Patron Listing for Leadership

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!