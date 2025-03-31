JPA 10th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
No tickets included. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala.)
No tickets included. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala.)
No tickets included. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala.)
No tickets included. Your generous gift will help to sponsor a JPA class. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala. Business logo on the event step and repeat if submitted before May 21st)
Your contribution can sponsor a JPA class where meaningful connections to heritage and community take root and flourish! Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala *Your name/logo on the JPA website
Your generous support will bring our community together through a vibrant event, creating meaningful connections and shared experiences. Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala program *Your name/logo on the JPA website *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala
Your generous gift will create an opportunity for deeper learning and community connections through a 4-part JPA 2.0 course. Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala program *Your name/logo on all JPA marketing materials *Your name/logo on the JPA website *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala
Spark the light of a new learning community! Your gift will support a new chapter, giving the gift of learning and connection. Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala program *Your name/logo on all JPA marketing materials *Your name/logo on the JPA website *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala
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