Jewish Parent Academy

Hosted by

Jewish Parent Academy

About this event

JPA 10th Anniversary Gala

36 Battery Pl

New York, NY 10280, USA

General admission
$250
Journal Ad Only: Quarter Page
$180

No tickets included. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala.)

Journal Ad Only: Half Page
$360

No tickets included. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala.)

Journal Ad Only: Full Page
$540

No tickets included. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala.)

Journal Ad Only: Cover Page.
$1,000

No tickets included. Your generous gift will help to sponsor a JPA class. (Digital Journal: displayed on the event page and listed at the Gala. Business logo on the event step and repeat if submitted before May 21st)

Silver Table: JPA Society
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your contribution can sponsor a JPA class where meaningful connections to heritage and community take root and flourish! Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala *Your name/logo on the JPA website

Gold Table: Builder
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your generous support will bring our community together through a vibrant event, creating meaningful connections and shared experiences. Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala program *Your name/logo on the JPA website *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala

Platinum Table: Visionary
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your generous gift will create an opportunity for deeper learning and community connections through a 4-part JPA 2.0 course. Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala program *Your name/logo on all JPA marketing materials *Your name/logo on the JPA website *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala

Diamond Table: Luminary
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Spark the light of a new learning community! Your gift will support a new chapter, giving the gift of learning and connection. Other Benefits: *Your name/logo on the Gala program *Your name/logo on all JPA marketing materials *Your name/logo on the JPA website *Your name/logo on the Gala Step & Repeat *Digital ad displayed at the Gala

Add a donation for Jewish Parent Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!