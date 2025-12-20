K2 Globe Athlete

2025-12 Offense Skill Clinic with Arisa Inoue the Olympic Athlete

1005 Commerce Ct

Bensenville, IL 60106, USA

Youth Clinic December 20(Sat) 11:00-12:30am
$40

Coed Youth Offense Clinic - Beginner to Intermediate

December 20(Sat) 11:45-1:45pm
$40

This class has combined to 11am class

High School Clinic December 20(Sat) 3:30-5:00pm
$40

Coed offense Clinic- Advanced

High School December 21(Sun)9:30-11:00am
$40

Coed offense Clinic- Advanced

Youth Clinic December 21(Sun) 11:15-12:45pm
$40

Youth Coed offense Clinic- Intermediate

High School Clinic December 22(Mon) 11:30-1:00pm
$40

Coed offense Clinic- Advanced

Youth: PRIVATE offense lesson with Arisa Inoue Dec20 130-230
$60

December 20th 1:30-2:30pm

Youth Intermidiate​

*8spots

High School: PRIVATE offense with Arisa Inoue Dec20 515-615
$60

December 20th(Sat)

Coed Advanced 5:15-6:15pm *8spots


HS: PRIVATE lesson with Arisa/Misaki Dec22 115-215
$60

December 22nd(Mon)

Coed Advanced 1:15-2:15pm *8spots


Youth: PRIVATE offense lesson with Misaki Yamauchi Dec22 230
$60

December 22nd(Mon)

Coed Advanced 2:30-3:30pm *8spots


