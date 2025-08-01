2025 13th Annual Seville Rotary Steak Cook Off Presented by Winn Dixie

The VIP Table includes 8 VIP Tickets.

Want the VIP Experience? ($100 VIP ticket)



Seville Rotary Steak Cook-Off VIP offers a refined take on the Steak Cook-Off inside Heritage Hall. Enjoy the amenities by relaxing in air-conditioned, comfortable seating with your friends, colleagues, and guests with access to the exclusive restrooms and VIP entrance off Tarragona Street. From 5:15pm – 6:00pm, VIP will have private access to the Grill Teams and Cook-Off festivities. Start with cold refreshments including Gold Ring sponsored premium beers and seltzers, select wines, frozen cocktails and a fully staffed cash bar. Stroll with your drink and enjoy the first tastes of the best steaks while talking with the teams. Come back inside for a fully loaded mash potato bar and Seville’s signature salad bar. Your experience will be enhanced by a string trio performing inside the VIP hall. Topping your evening off will be a decadent sweet treat.