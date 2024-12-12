May: Inaugural 1940s Hangar Fundraiser

30 minute swing dancing lesson with professionals at 6pm
30 minute swing dancing lesson with professionals at 6pm
Tier 1 Sponsor Package
$7,499
- Tickets: 10 tickets with 4 ration cards per person
- Photography: 2 group photos w/ warbird, 8 framed 4x6 -photos, 1 framed 11x14 photo.
- Dancing: 30-min swing dancing lesson at 6 PM.
- Reserved Table: Themed table of choice
- Special: Aviatrix reenactor at your table.
- Gift Bag: Themed items for sponsor & guests.
- Recognition: Logo on the website, logo printed at event, and verbal recognition at the event
- Tickets: 10 tickets with 4 ration cards per person
- Photography: 2 group photos w/ warbird, 8 framed 4x6 -photos, 1 framed 11x14 photo.
- Dancing: 30-min swing dancing lesson at 6 PM.
- Reserved Table: Themed table of choice
- Special: Aviatrix reenactor at your table.
- Gift Bag: Themed items for sponsor & guests.
- Recognition: Logo on the website, logo printed at event, and verbal recognition at the event
Tier 2 Sponsor Package
$4,499
- Tickets: 8 tickets with 3 ration cards per person
- Photography: 1 group photo w/ warbird, 8 framed photos, 1 framed 11x14 photo.
- Assigned Table: Themed table assigned.
- Special: Aviatrix reenactor at your table.
- Gift Bag: Themed items for sponsor.
- Recognition: Logo on the website, logo printed at event, and verbal recognition at the event
- Tickets: 8 tickets with 3 ration cards per person
- Photography: 1 group photo w/ warbird, 8 framed photos, 1 framed 11x14 photo.
- Assigned Table: Themed table assigned.
- Special: Aviatrix reenactor at your table.
- Gift Bag: Themed items for sponsor.
- Recognition: Logo on the website, logo printed at event, and verbal recognition at the event
Tier 3 Sponsor Package
$1,499
- Tickets: 2 tickets with 3 ration cards per person
- Photography: 1 group photo w/ warbird, 4 framed 4x6 photos.
- Recognition: Logo on the website, logo printed at event, and verbal recognition at the event
- Tickets: 2 tickets with 3 ration cards per person
- Photography: 1 group photo w/ warbird, 4 framed 4x6 photos.
- Recognition: Logo on the website, logo printed at event, and verbal recognition at the event
Sponsor a Student Ticket
$25
Help sponsor a portion of a student ticket!
Help sponsor a portion of a student ticket!
Add a donation for Women In Aviation International Chicago Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!