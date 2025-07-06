2025-2026 Athletic Team Fees

Parents will have the option of purchasing a personal helmet for their players with one of two options for continued maintenance. Below is the options descriptions, you will be able to select your choice in the next section.





Option A:





Family of the athlete will purchase the helmet at a cost of $499.99 with the understanding they are to pay for reconditioning of the helmet after each season which is approximately $80. Reconditioning is mandatory after each season for paint and fixing of damaged parts. The athlete at the end of there senior year will be allowed to keep the helmet.





Option B:





Family of the athlete will purchase the helmet at $499.99 and will not pay the reconditioning fee after each season in which the helmet will be donated to the football program for future use.