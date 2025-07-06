2025-2026 Athletic Team Fees

Athlete Magnet item
Athlete Magnet
$12

Show you school pride and support your BRHS athlete with a Ballantyne Ridge Athlete Magnet! Proceeds benefit the BRHS Flag Football team.

Rugby Team Fee item
Rugby Team Fee
$150

BRHS Rugby Team Fee

Contact Coach Nick Naum with any questions: [email protected]

USA Rugby Registration Fee item
USA Rugby Registration Fee
$75

USA Rugby Registration (Charlotte Tigers) Fee

Contact Coach Nick Naum with any questions: [email protected]

Womens Basketball Meal Fee item
Womens Basketball Meal Fee
$68

Women's Basketball TEAM MEAL FEE is due 12/12/25. Please contact Coach Buseick with any questions.

Baseball GameShow Battle Fee item
Baseball GameShow Battle Fee
$15

Gameshow Battle Rooms Payment for Baseball team-building event. Please reach out to Coach Ladka with any questions.

BR Helmet Automotive Decals item
BR Helmet Automotive Decals
$10

Proceeds from the sale of BR Helmet Automotive Decals will help support the Ballantyne Ridge Football Team. Upon purchase, you will be directed to contact Tawnia Newman for pick-up.

Cheer Clothing item
Cheer Clothing
$170

Clothing is for camp and practice wear for the season. 

Tennis Meal Fee item
Tennis Meal Fee
$135

$135 will cover your tennis athlete's meals for HOME matches.

Cheer End-of-Season Banquet item
Cheer End-of-Season Banquet
$25

Varsity & JV Cheer: Join us at Trio on Pineville-Matthews Road on Wednesday 11/5 to celebrate a great cheer season! PAYMENT DUE BY 10/27.

The banquet cost is $25 per person. Each athlete is requested to limit their additional guests to 2 people.

Field Hockey item
Field Hockey
$450

Fee is due Monday, August 11.

Personal Football Helmets item
Personal Football Helmets
$499

Parents will have the option of purchasing a personal helmet for their players with one of two options for continued maintenance. Below is the options descriptions, you will be able to select your choice in the next section.


Option A:


Family of the athlete will purchase the helmet at a cost of $499.99 with the understanding they are to pay for reconditioning of the helmet after each season which is approximately $80. Reconditioning is mandatory after each season for paint and fixing of damaged parts. The athlete at the end of there senior year will be allowed to keep the helmet.


Option B:


Family of the athlete will purchase the helmet at $499.99 and will not pay the reconditioning fee after each season in which the helmet will be donated to the football program for future use.

Add a donation for Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!