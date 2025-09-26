2025-2025 Vocal Music Sponsorship

Soprano Level
$400

Benefits include: early access to the tickets for the annual Madrigal Dinner; your name will be embossed on a new choir riser; reserved seating at choir performances at BBHHS and program recognition throughout the school year.

Alto Level
$300

Benefits include: your name embossed on a new choir riser; reserved seating at choir performances at BBHHS and program recognition throughout the school year.

Tenor Level
$200

Benefits include: your name embossed on a new choir riser; reserved seating at choir performances at BBHHS and program recognition throughout the school year.

Bass Level
$100

Benefits include recognition in choral performance programs and reserved seating at BBHHS choral events.

Feed the Choir!
$10

Any donations here will go directly to help us feed the choirs at Carmina Burana and the Madrigal Dinners! Many of our events are hours long and your support is appreciated! (Feel free to put multiples in your cart if you'd like to donate more than $10)

Carmina Box Raffle
$20

Enter to win a chance to receive an entire box at Severance Hall!

