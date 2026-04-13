2025-2026 Adult and Senior Awards Night

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About this event
Troop leaders, volunteers and additional adults attending for HS Senior (i.e., each HS Senior will get a +1, if two adults and HS Senior are attending (3 Total), please purchase 1 additional ticket)
Please select this option if you will be paying with a check. Bring the check with you to the event, but register for the number of attendees so we can get an accurate headcount for food.
HS Senior + 1 Adult. If additional attendees will join to support the Senior, please purchase additional Adult ticket(s)
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