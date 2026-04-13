Hosted by

Girl Scouts Hornet's Nest Council - Meck1 Service Unit

About this event

2025-2026 Adult and Senior Awards Night

8519 Gilead Rd

Huntersville, NC 28078, USA

Adults/ GS Leaders and Volunteers
$10

Troop leaders, volunteers and additional adults attending for HS Senior (i.e., each HS Senior will get a +1, if two adults and HS Senior are attending (3 Total), please purchase 1 additional ticket)

Check Payment ($10 per person, payable to Meck1 Girl Scouts)
Free

Please select this option if you will be paying with a check. Bring the check with you to the event, but register for the number of attendees so we can get an accurate headcount for food.

HS Senior + 1 Adult
Free

HS Senior + 1 Adult. If additional attendees will join to support the Senior, please purchase additional Adult ticket(s)

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