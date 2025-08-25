Livingston County Choirs

Livingston County Choirs

2025-2026 Advertising Campaign

Business Card - Winter Concert only
$40

Your company business card will be scanned and added to the program. Your logo will also be added to our website.

Business Card - Winter & Spring Concerts
$75

Your company business card will be scanned and added to the program. Your logo will also be added to our website.

1/2-page Advertisement (3.6 x 4.5) Winter Concert Only
$100

PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
Your logo will also be added to our website.

1/2-page Advertisement (3.6 x 4.5) Winter & Spring Concerts
$175

PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
Your logo will also be added to our website.

Full Page Advertisement (4.5 X 7.5) Winter only
$200

PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
Your logo will also be added to our website.

Full Page Advertisement (4.5 X 7.5) Winter & Spring Concerts
$375

PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed. Your logo will also be added to our website.

Inside Covers + Logo plus 4.5 x 7.5 (Winter Only)
$300

Your logo will be displayed on the inside cover in full color. You will also have a full-page advertisement within the program.
The logo will also be added to our website.

Inside Covers + Logo plus 4.5 x 7.5 Winter & Spring Concerts
$500

Your logo will be displayed on the inside cover in full color. You will also have a full-page advertisement within the program.
The logo will also be added to our website.

Program Sponsorship
$750

The back cover will feature your advertisement in full color. Your logo will be displayed on our website and social media as well as the inside cover of the program.

Concert Sponsorship United in Song
$1,000

Sponsor a concert!

United in song

Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website.

Concert Sponsorship Carols for Charity
$1,000

Charity Fundraiser Carols for Charity

Your sponsorship will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. This year our focus is special education programs that provide peer support.

Winter Concert
$1,000

The Winter Concert will feature Christmas music from around the world. All three of the Livingston County Choirs plus our small ensembles will perform. Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. Complimentary tickets are available

Scholarship Competition
$1,000

The scholarship competition has students from Livingston County High Schools. First, second, and third place cash prizes are awarded to students. This event is well attended by students looking to continue education in the art of vocal music.

Spring Concert Women's Chorus
$1,000

Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. Complimentary tickets are available.

Spring Concert Chorale & Youth Choir
$1,000

Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. Complimentary tickets are available.

Sarah Quartel Music Premier
$1,000

Sara Quartel has composed a song that will be premiered during this concert. The collaboration of four community choirs commissioned this work. They will sing a variety of Ms. Quartel's pieces and together premier this new song. Complimentary tickets are available.

