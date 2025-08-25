2025-2026 Advertising Campaign

Hosted by
Your company business card will be scanned and added to the program. Your logo will also be added to our website.
PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed.
PDF, PNG or JPEG artwork you provide will be displayed. Your logo will also be added to our website.
Your logo will be displayed on the inside cover in full color. You will also have a full-page advertisement within the program.
Your logo will be displayed on the inside cover in full color. You will also have a full-page advertisement within the program.
The back cover will feature your advertisement in full color. Your logo will be displayed on our website and social media as well as the inside cover of the program.
Sponsor a concert!
United in song
Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website.
Charity Fundraiser Carols for Charity
Your sponsorship will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. This year our focus is special education programs that provide peer support.
The Winter Concert will feature Christmas music from around the world. All three of the Livingston County Choirs plus our small ensembles will perform. Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. Complimentary tickets are available
The scholarship competition has students from Livingston County High Schools. First, second, and third place cash prizes are awarded to students. This event is well attended by students looking to continue education in the art of vocal music.
Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. Complimentary tickets are available.
Your donation will be recognized publicly during the concert as well as in the program. Your sponsorship will be featured on our website. Complimentary tickets are available.
Sara Quartel has composed a song that will be premiered during this concert. The collaboration of four community choirs commissioned this work. They will sing a variety of Ms. Quartel's pieces and together premier this new song. Complimentary tickets are available.
$
