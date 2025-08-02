2025 Fall AHS Swim Booster Fundraiser

Ticket holders are responsible for entering correct contact information before purchasing. One (1) ticket will be drawn at the event.

If winner is not present, they will be contacted using the information on the ticket. Each flight pass is valid for one-way travel on Southwest-operated, published, and scheduled service. Flight passes can be combined for roundtrip travel and are valid only in the United States, its territories and its possessions, including Puerto Rico. Travel can start on November 1st, 2025. Passes expire November 1st, 2026.

This raffle is being operated by the Pat McMahan Outreach Foundation.

This raffle is being operated in accordance with the Charitable Raffle Enabling Act (TX OC Ch. 2002).

All proceeds from this raffle will be donated to the AHS Swim Booster Club.