2025 - 2026 ASHD Registration | Full Registration After Trial Class

For children age 4-6 with or without previous Highland dance experience. Sundays 2:45-3:30pm.
For children ages 6.5 to 12. Students without previous Highland dance experience meet Sundays 3:30-4:30pm. Returning beginner & novice students meet Sundays 4:30-5:30pm.
For teenage and adult dancers at the returning beginner, novice & intermediate levels. Thursdays 8:15-9:45pm. Please email [email protected] for more information on your specific class time.
For teenage and adult dancers at the premier level. Sundays 5:30-6:45pm.
