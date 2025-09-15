2025 - 2026 ASHD Registration | Full Registration After Trial Class

Primary Class Registration
$230

For children age 4-6 with or without previous Highland dance experience. Sundays 2:45-3:30pm.

Beginner or Pre-Premier Youth
$255

For children ages 6.5 to 12. Students without previous Highland dance experience meet Sundays 3:30-4:30pm. Returning beginner & novice students meet Sundays 4:30-5:30pm.

Pre-Premier Adult
$253

For teenage and adult dancers at the returning beginner, novice & intermediate levels. Thursdays 8:15-9:45pm. Please email [email protected] for more information on your specific class time.

Premier Adult
$278

For teenage and adult dancers at the premier level. Sundays 5:30-6:45pm.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing