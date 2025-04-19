Kardia Christian Academy

Kardia Christian Academy

2025-2026 Athletic Registration

Fall- Cross Country
$200

August-October for 4th-8th boys and girls.
Monday/Wednesday AM practice, meets on Saturdays.

Fall- Volleyball
$200

August-October for 4th-8th grade girls. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, games on Tuesday or Thursday. 1 tournament.

Fall- Flag Football- CLOSED
$200

August-October for 4th-8th boys.
Tuesday/Thursday AM practice, games on Wednesday.

Fall- Little Eagle Cross Country
$30

Open to all 1st-3rd grade boys and girls. We will run a 1 mile course on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.

Winter- Girls Basketball
$200

October-January for 4th-8th grade girls. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, games on Tuesday or Thursday. 1 tournament.

Winter- Boys Basketball
$200

October-January for 4th-8th grade boys. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, games on Tuesday or Thursday. 1 tournament.

Winter- Little Eagle Cheer- CLOSED
$200

October-January for 1st-3rd grade girls. Tuesday PM practice, cheer at home games. Limit 20.

Winter- Little Eagle Basketball- CLOSED
$50

October-January for 1st-3rd grade boys. 3 home games, personalized "jersey". Limit 15.

Spring- Track & Field
$200

January-April for 4th-8th grade boys and girls. Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, Tuesday meets, optional Saturday meets.

Drum Line- Fall
$200

August-December for 4th-8th grade boys and girls. Monday PM practice, performances at home games and events.

Drum Line- Year-Round
$350

August-April for 4th-8th grade boys and girls. Monday PM practice, performances at home games and events, and community events.

Drum Line- Add on Year-Round
$150

Adding December-April for 4th-8th grade boys and girls who registered for Fall only Drumline. Monday PM practice, performances at home games and events, and community events.

Sponsor Sport- Swimming
$100

Athletes and families will be responsible for all training. Swim meets will be scheduled against other schools. Swim will run November-January.

Spring Sponsor Sport- Golf
$100

Athletes and families will be responsible for all training. Tournaments will be in the Houston area on weekends. Golf tournaments are March-May.

Sports Pass
$50

A sports pass will allow free entry for 1 person into all athletic events, including tournaments, hosted by Kardia for the 2025-2026 school year.

