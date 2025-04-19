2025-2026 Athletic Registration

Hosted by
August-October for 4th-8th boys and girls.
Monday/Wednesday AM practice, meets on Saturdays.
August-October for 4th-8th grade girls. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, games on Tuesday or Thursday. 1 tournament.
August-October for 4th-8th boys.
Tuesday/Thursday AM practice, games on Wednesday.
Open to all 1st-3rd grade boys and girls. We will run a 1 mile course on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23.
October-January for 4th-8th grade girls. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, games on Tuesday or Thursday. 1 tournament.
October-January for 4th-8th grade boys. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, games on Tuesday or Thursday. 1 tournament.
October-January for 1st-3rd grade girls. Tuesday PM practice, cheer at home games. Limit 20.
October-January for 1st-3rd grade boys. 3 home games, personalized "jersey". Limit 15.
January-April for 4th-8th grade boys and girls. Wednesday/Thursday PM practice, Tuesday meets, optional Saturday meets.
August-December for 4th-8th grade boys and girls. Monday PM practice, performances at home games and events.
August-April for 4th-8th grade boys and girls. Monday PM practice, performances at home games and events, and community events.
Adding December-April for 4th-8th grade boys and girls who registered for Fall only Drumline. Monday PM practice, performances at home games and events, and community events.
Athletes and families will be responsible for all training. Swim meets will be scheduled against other schools. Swim will run November-January.
Athletes and families will be responsible for all training. Tournaments will be in the Houston area on weekends. Golf tournaments are March-May.
A sports pass will allow free entry for 1 person into all athletic events, including tournaments, hosted by Kardia for the 2025-2026 school year.
