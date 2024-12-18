2025 Band Fees

Monthly Band + Trip Fees for 2025
$200

Renews monthly

Band fees and trip fees are paid February through August in 2025 for the 2025-2026 season, in advance of the October trip. You can cancel these payments early if you plan to make partial payment in another way, such as student fundraising, and/or you are not going on the October trip.
Annual 2025 Band Fees
$700

Valid for one year

Pay your band fees now, and don't think about it for the rest of the year. Pay trip fees separately.
2025 Trip Fees
$700

Valid for one year

Pay your (estimated) trip fees now, and don't think about it for the rest of the year. Pay band fees separately.
One Month Payment
$200

No expiration

Pay for a single month of dues/trip fees, no recurring autopayment.

