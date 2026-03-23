Bethlehem Children's School

Hosted by

Bethlehem Children's School

About this event

2025-2026 BCS Sponsorship

30th Anniversary Special Sponsorship Package
$10,000

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $10,000!


Package Benefits include:


• Inscribed plaque with your name and message on an outdoor bench, raised garden bed, or tree.


• Six complimentary tickets to the BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)

• One (1) Donor Spotlight in school newsletter (including 100-word business story & services feature)


• Prime logo placement on all marketing materials


• Exclusive sponsor recognition at FAA open/closing


• Five (5) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including a spotlight with 30-word business description

Mighty Oak Sponsorship Package
$5,000

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $5,000 - $9,999!


Package Benefits include:


• 2 Tickets to 2026 BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)


• One (1) Donor Spotlight in school newsletter (including 100-word business story & services feature)


• Prime logo placement on all marketing materials


• Exclusive sponsor recognition at FAA open/closing


• Three (3) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including a spotlight with 30-word business description

Sapling Sponsorship Package
$3,000

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $3,000 - $4,999!


Package Benefits include:


• 2 Tickets to 2026 BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)


• Verbal and visual recognition during events, including the Fresh Air Affair


• Featured logo on all marketing materials


• Two (2) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including one sponsor spotlight with your business tagline

Acorn Sponsorship Package
$1,000

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $1,000 - $2,999!


Package Benefits include:


• 2 Tickets to 2026 BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)


• Verbal recognition during events, including the Fresh Air Affair


• Featured logo on all marketing materials


• One (1) social media mention on Facebook and Instagram, with tag back to your business with your business tagline

518 Local Champion Sponsorship Package
$518

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $518!


Package Benefits include:


• Verbal recognition during events


• Featured logo on all marketing materials


• Sponsorship of BCS's "C" is for "Community" Day (5/8/26) with featured presence on our community map and your business highlighted during the day's events.


• One (1) social media mention on Facebook and Instagram, with tag back to your business. Post will highlight the positive community impact created by local businesses that support each other.

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