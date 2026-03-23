2025-2026 BCS Sponsorship

Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $10,000!





Package Benefits include:





• Inscribed plaque with your name and message on an outdoor bench, raised garden bed, or tree.





• Six complimentary tickets to the BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)

• One (1) Donor Spotlight in school newsletter (including 100-word business story & services feature)





• Prime logo placement on all marketing materials





• Exclusive sponsor recognition at FAA open/closing





• Five (5) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including a spotlight with 30-word business description