2025-2026 BCS Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $10,000!
Package Benefits include:
• Inscribed plaque with your name and message on an outdoor bench, raised garden bed, or tree.
• Six complimentary tickets to the BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)
• One (1) Donor Spotlight in school newsletter (including 100-word business story & services feature)
• Prime logo placement on all marketing materials
• Exclusive sponsor recognition at FAA open/closing
• Five (5) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including a spotlight with 30-word business description
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $5,000 - $9,999!
Package Benefits include:
• 2 Tickets to 2026 BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)
• One (1) Donor Spotlight in school newsletter (including 100-word business story & services feature)
• Prime logo placement on all marketing materials
• Exclusive sponsor recognition at FAA open/closing
• Three (3) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including a spotlight with 30-word business description
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $3,000 - $4,999!
Package Benefits include:
• 2 Tickets to 2026 BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)
• Verbal and visual recognition during events, including the Fresh Air Affair
• Featured logo on all marketing materials
• Two (2) social media mentions on Facebook and Instagram, with tags back to your business, including one sponsor spotlight with your business tagline
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $1,000 - $2,999!
Package Benefits include:
• 2 Tickets to 2026 BCS Fresh Air Affair (FAA)
• Verbal recognition during events, including the Fresh Air Affair
• Featured logo on all marketing materials
• One (1) social media mention on Facebook and Instagram, with tag back to your business with your business tagline
Thank you for supporting our mission with a gift of $518!
Package Benefits include:
• Verbal recognition during events
• Featured logo on all marketing materials
• Sponsorship of BCS's "C" is for "Community" Day (5/8/26) with featured presence on our community map and your business highlighted during the day's events.
• One (1) social media mention on Facebook and Instagram, with tag back to your business. Post will highlight the positive community impact created by local businesses that support each other.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!