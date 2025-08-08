Bradford Heights Elementary School

Bradford Heights Elementary School

2025-2026 BH Pretzel Days Fundraiser

Bradford Heights Elementary

Student Pretzel Days Ticket
$20

One ticket gets your student one soft pretzel every Pretzel Day for the entire school year. Following our kickoff day on September 3rd, there will be 19 more Pretzel Days through May 2026.

Faculty/Staff Pretzel Days Ticket
$20

One ticket gets you one soft pretzel every Pretzel Day for the rest of the school year. Following our kickoff day on September 3rd, there will be 19 more Pretzel Days through May 2026.

Additional Student Pretzel Days Ticket
$20

Ticket for your second participating child.

Additional Student Pretzel Days Ticket
$20

Ticket for your third participating child.

Additional Student Pretzel Days Ticket
$20

Ticket for your fourth participating child.

Help Others
$5

This donation helps us be able to provide soft pretzels for all students who want them, regardless of ability to pay.

