2025-2026 Birthday Surprises!

Ridgecrest, CA 93555, USA
Rent Pride Rock for a day so you can paint it with your own message/art for your child's birthday!
• Reserve the date that you want your message displayed (the birthday).
• Pay here, online.
• On the evening prior, paint the street side(only) of Pride Rock in honor of your student's birthday!
Rock Rental is from 4 pm the evening prior to 3:59 pm on the birthday day (the date your reserve)!
Make sure you paint on the date one day prior to the birthday but make the reservation for the DAY that you are wanting to celebrate! That way the design will be up through the school day of your reserved date!
Put your student's name in lights!
Reserve a spot for your own Happy Birthday message on the front Las Flores marquee! [Messages have to be 14 characters or less to fit, no emojis]
Only 30 spots are available each day!
Email us at [email protected] with any questions!
Thank you for supporting your student and Las Flores PTO!
Sign your child up to receive a bag of birthday goodies, delivered to their classroom on the day of your reservation!
Birthday Bag Items*
- Birthday Pencil
- Birthday Button
- Birthday Crown/Hat
- Birthday Bracelet
*Substitutions may apply, colors & designs will vary.
