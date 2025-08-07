2025-2026 Birthday Surprises!

Rent Pride Rock for a day so you can paint it with your own message/art for your child's birthday!

• Reserve the date that you want your message displayed (the birthday).

• Pay here, online.

• On the evening prior, paint the street side(only) of Pride Rock in honor of your student's birthday!



Rock Rental is from 4 pm the evening prior to 3:59 pm on the birthday day (the date your reserve)!

Make sure you paint on the date one day prior to the birthday but make the reservation for the DAY that you are wanting to celebrate! That way the design will be up through the school day of your reserved date!