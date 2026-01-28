Blackshear Elementary PTA

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Blackshear Elementary PTA

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2025-2026 Blackshear Elementary Field Trips

1st Grade Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE)
$7

Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

1st Grade Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price)
$3

PTA wants all of our students to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

1st Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE)
$20

**Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

1st Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price) item
1st Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price)
$8

PTA wants all of our adult chaperones to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

2nd Grade Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE)
$7

Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

2nd Grade Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price)
$3

PTA wants all of our students to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

2nd Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE)
$12

Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

2nd Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price) item
2nd Grade Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price)
$5

PTA wants all of our adult chaperones to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

PK Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
PK Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
PK Field Trip - Student (FULL TICKET PRICE)
$7

Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

PK Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price) item
PK Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price) item
PK Field Trip - Student (PTA assisted ticket price)
$3

PTA wants all of our students to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

PK Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
PK Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE) item
PK Field Trip - Chaperone (FULL TICKET PRICE)
$20

**Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

PK Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price) item
PK Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price) item
PK Field Trip - Chaperone (PTA assisted ticket price)
$8

PTA wants all of our adult chaperones to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).

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