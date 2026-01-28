2025-2026 Blackshear Elementary Field Trips

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Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
PTA wants all of our students to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
**Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
PTA wants all of our adult chaperones to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
PTA wants all of our students to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
PTA wants all of our adult chaperones to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
PTA wants all of our students to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
**Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
PTA wants all of our adult chaperones to enjoy the performance. With this ticket, PTA will provide financial assistance. **Blackshear will pay for the cost of transportation ($150).
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