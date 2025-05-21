2025-2026 Blackshear Elementary Shop

Offered by
About this shop
An Individual Membership entitles you to ONE PTA membership for the 2025-2026 School Year. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Membership expires 7/31/2026.
A Dual Membership entitles you to TWO PTA memberships for the 2025-2026 School Year. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.
The Family Buzz Membership is a supersized Dual Membership: TWO PTA memberships + TWO Blackshear T-Shirts + $77 donation to our General PTA Fund. While we would love for you to volunteer and attend meetings, you do not need to in order to be a member. **Memberships expire 7/31/2026.
**Price is $12.00 + $0.99 sales tax**
This year's shirt is meant to be tie-dyed - each grade will have a different color!
Every Blackshear student will receive a FREE shirt during the first couple weeks of school. They'll have an opportunity to tie dye their shirt during the school day!
Families: you can purchase shirts and tie dye them at school events like: Meet the Teacher Night, Back to School Night, CatchALL Night, PTA meetings, and Little EAST. **If you just want a plain shirt, that's fine, too!
If you would like us to tie dye with school colors (blue and yellow) - just let us know.
Express, in-person YOUTH shirt purchase.
**Price is $10.00 + $0.83 sales tax**
These have been hand-dyed in our school colors: navy and yellow.
Express, in-person shirt purchase.
**Price is $12.00 + $0.99 sales tax**
Students are offered 2 additional classes per week in the fine arts (ballet, dance, music, performing arts, filmmaking, and more). This money goes to help support our Fine Arts programming.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!