2025-2026 Blackshear Elementary Shop

**Price is $12.00 + $0.99 sales tax**



This year's shirt is meant to be tie-dyed - each grade will have a different color!



Every Blackshear student will receive a FREE shirt during the first couple weeks of school. They'll have an opportunity to tie dye their shirt during the school day!



Families: you can purchase shirts and tie dye them at school events like: Meet the Teacher Night, Back to School Night, CatchALL Night, PTA meetings, and Little EAST. **If you just want a plain shirt, that's fine, too!



If you would like us to tie dye with school colors (blue and yellow) - just let us know.