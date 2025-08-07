2025-2026 Booster Club Sponsorship

Remington: USD 206

Family/Individual Sponsorship: Bronze
$25

What’s included in the Bronze program?

Free popcorn AND Water (2) at any home concessions

Bronco Village Volunteer Program

Name in sports programs

Family/Individual Sponsorship: Silver
$50

What’s included in the SILVER program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2) at any home concessions
  • T-Shirt
  • Name in sports programs
Family/Individual Sponsorship: Gold
$150

What’s included in the GOLD program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2) at any home concessions
  • T-Shirt
  • $25 Booster Bucks Card
  • Bronco Village Volunteer Program
  • Name in sports programs
Family/Individual Sponsorship: Platinum
$300

What’s included in the PLATINUM program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2) at any home concessions
  • T-Shirt
  • $50 Booster Bucks Card
  • Bronco Village Volunteer Program
  • Name in sports programs
Family/Individual Sponsorship: Platinum PLUS
$450

What’s included in the PLATINUM + program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2) at any home concessions
  • Crew Neck Sweatshirt or 2 T-shirts
  • $50 Booster Bucks Card
  • Family name in Sports Program
  • Family (Immediate only) Pass, Home games - reg season
Business Sponsorship: Bronze
$125

What’s included with the BRONZE program:

  • Free popcorn & Water (2) at any home concessions
  • T-Shirt
  • Biz Logo/Name in sports programs, Social recognition
Business Sponsorship: Silver
$250

What’s included in the SILVER program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2) at any home concessions
  • T-Shirt x 2
  • Business Recognition for Home Games
  • Biz Logo/Name in sports programs, Social recognition
Business Sponorship: Gold
$500

What’s included in the GOLD program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2): home concessions
  • Crewneck or Hoodie
  • $25 Booster Bucks Card
  • Social + Business Recognition for Home Games
  • Biz/Logo Name in sports programs, Social recog.
Business Sponsorship: Platinum
$750

What’s included in the PLATINUM program?

  • Free popcorn AND Water (2): home concessions
  • Crewneck/Hoodie + T-Shirt
  • $50 Booster Bucks Card
  • Social/Business Recognition for Home Games
  • Family (Immediate) Pass, Home games - reg season
  • Special Basketball Game recognition
Business Sponsorship: Platinum +
$1,000

What’s included in the PLATINUM + program?

  • Everything in Platinum level +
    • Business sign at Baseball & Softball Diamonds
      • April-end of July
    • ½ Page Business Ad in RHS Yearbook+Website
    • Hudl Sponsorship: Logo on bottom of Screen
      • Includes home football & basketball games

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!