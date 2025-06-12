2025-2026 Business Application for Advertisement

This is for a NEW sign advertisement that will be displayed on the LHS football for one school year. Price for renewals are below. Thank you for your support.
FOOTBALL FIELD ADVERTISEMENT RENEWAL
$400
If you have purchased a sign for advertisement within the past 2 years, this is your renewal purchase. Your sign will be placed on the LHS football field for one school year. Thank you for your continued support.
BASEBALL FIELD ADVERTISEMENT
$500
Your NEW advertisement sign will be made and hung on the LHS baseball field for one school year. Your sign will be a 4x8 aluminum sign. Thank you for your support.
BASEBALL FIELD RENEWAL ADVERTISEMENT
$400
If you have purchased a sign for advertisement within the past 2 years, this is your renewal purchase. Your sign will continue to be seen on the LHS baseball field for another one school year. Thank you for your support.
SOFTBALL FIELD ADVERTISEMENT
$500
Your sign will be a 3 ft by 8 ft, mesh banner style and will be hung on the LHS softball field for one school year. Thank you for your support.
SOFTBALL FIELD RENEWAL ADVERTISEMENT
$400
Your sign will be a 3 ft by 8 ft, mesh banner style and will be hung on the LHS softball field for one school year. IF you have purchased a sign within the past 2 years, then this is your renewal purchase. Thank you for your support.
THE RAIDER: ALL 3 FIELDS ADVERTISED ON
$1,200
WITH THIS PURCHASE, YOUR ADVERTISEMENT WILL BE ON ALL 3 LHS FIELDS FOR ONE SCHOOL YEAR! Thank you for your support.
