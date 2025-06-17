2025-2026 Business Sponsor

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Businesses would be featured on a full page (5" by 8" inch) color ad in each main stage program, prominently featured on Troupe 513 website and event posters. In addition provided 4 complimentary tickets to each main stage show.
Businesses providing a $500 donation or in-kind donation valued at $500 or above would be featured on a full page (5" by 8" inch) ad in each main stage program, most prominently featured on Troupe 513 Website and event posters. In additional you will receive 4 complimentary tickets to each main stage show.
Businesses providing a $250 donation or in-kind donation valued at $250 or above would be featured on a half page (5" by 4" inch) ad in each main stage program, prominently featured on Troupe 513 Website and event posters. In additional you will receive 2 complimentary tickets to each main stage show.
Businesses providing a $150 donation or in-kind donation valued at $150 or above would be featured on a full page (2.4" by 3.8" inch) ad in each main stage program, featured on Troupe 513 Website and event posters. In additional you will receive 2 complimentary tickets to each main stage show.
Businesses providing a $100 donation or in-kind donation valued at $100 or above would be listed in print programs and featured on Troupe 513 website.
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