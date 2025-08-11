2025-2026 Business Sponsorship

The Booster Club will be providing Full Color 8 1/2 x 11 Bi-Fold Advertisement Brochures with roster inserts for High School home games. Ad space is available in small, medium, large and extra large sections. The cover of the brochures will feature the LPS Senior athletes. The inside and back of the brochure will be sponsorship ads. The exact size of the ad will be determined based on the number of ads sold / placements. Ads containing coupons are encouraged. A booster club member or brochure design team will reach out to finalize ad space prior to printing.



Included with no additional cost to MVP and All Star Level Sponsorships