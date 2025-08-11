2025-2026 Business Sponsorship

Includes:
- Business Name Listed as Sponsor on Website
- Business Name Listed on Printed Items
Includes everything included in the Scout Sponsorship - PLUS:
- Logo Included on Website
- Business Name Scrolled on Screen at Games (when applicable)
- 2 Season Passes to all home games excluding school sponsored events (Optional)
Includes everything included in the Athlete Sponsorship - PLUS:
- Small Ad Space / Logo on Printed Items
- 4 Season Passes to all home games excluding school sponsored events (Optional)
Includes everything included in the Champion Sponsorship - PLUS:
- Size increase to Medium Ad Space / Logo on Printed Items
- Announcement as a sponsor at a minimum of 5 home games (i.e. - this timeout brought to you by XYZ Company)
Includes everything included in the Hall of Fame Sponsorship - PLUS:
- Prominent Ad Space / Logo on Printed Items
- Announcement as a sponsor at a minimum of 10 home games (i.e. - this timeout brought to you by XYZ Company)
Includes everything included in the MVP Sponsorship - PLUS:
- Banner displayed in stands at football games.
- 10 Second Announcement at a minimum of 10 homes games throughout the year (includes business name and short selling point)
Includes business name and logo prominently displayed around the golf course at the Booster Club Annual Golf Tournament
Includes business name and logo on a sign by the hole
The Booster Club will be providing Full Color 8 1/2 x 11 Bi-Fold Advertisement Brochures with roster inserts for High School home games. Ad space is available in small, medium, large and extra large sections. The cover of the brochures will feature the LPS Senior athletes. The inside and back of the brochure will be sponsorship ads. The exact size of the ad will be determined based on the number of ads sold / placements. Ads containing coupons are encouraged. A booster club member or brochure design team will reach out to finalize ad space prior to printing.
Included with no additional cost to MVP and All Star Level Sponsorships
Choose the Number of Games - $50 per Game
- Announcement as a sponsor at home games (i.e. - this timeout brought to you by XYZ Company), multiple times throughout the game. Each listed game counts as one announcement per sport: Fall – Football & Volleyball; Winter – Basketball.
Choose the Number of Games - $150 per Game
- 10 Second Announcement at home games throughout the year (includes business name and short selling point) Multiple times throughout the game (different short selling points each time, if requested). Each listed game counts as one announcement per sport: Fall – Football & Volleyball; Winter – Basketball.
