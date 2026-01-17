Silver Saddle 4-H Club

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Silver Saddle 4-H Club

About this event

2026-2027 Business Sponsorship

Stallion Package
$500

-Full page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic

-Name on back of our club shirt

-Optional booth at Silver Saddle Classic Open Horse Show

-Mention on FB Page twice a month for the ‘26-’27 season

-Thank you gift

Mare Package
$250

-Full page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic

-Mention on FB Page once a month for the ‘26-’27 season

-Thank you gift

-Optional booth at Silver Saddle Classic Open Horse Show

Pony Package
$100

-1/2 Page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic

-Mention on FB Page (once)

-Optional booth at Silver Saddle Classic

Foal Package
$50

-1/4 page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic

-Mention on FB Page (once)

Add a donation for Silver Saddle 4-H Club

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