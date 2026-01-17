2026-2027 Business Sponsorship

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About this event
-Full page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic
-Name on back of our club shirt
-Optional booth at Silver Saddle Classic Open Horse Show
-Mention on FB Page twice a month for the ‘26-’27 season
-Thank you gift
-Full page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic
-Mention on FB Page once a month for the ‘26-’27 season
-Thank you gift
-Optional booth at Silver Saddle Classic Open Horse Show
-1/2 Page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic
-Mention on FB Page (once)
-Optional booth at Silver Saddle Classic
-1/4 page ad in program for Silver Saddle Classic
-Mention on FB Page (once)
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