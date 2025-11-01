2025-2026 CHAPTER DUES 2025-2026

CHAPTER DUES 25-26 *EARLY BIRD*
$350

International, District, State and Local Due for the 2025-2026 Fiscal Year

CHAPTER DUES 25-26
$400

International, District, State and Local Dues for 2025-2026 Fiscal Year

International Dues
$129

This covers your international dues including the service fee.

7th District Dues
$20

This covers your District dues including the service fee.

FSO State Dues
$15

This covers your State dues including the service fee.

Sigma Alpha Local Dues *EARLY BIRD*
$186

This covers your local dues assessment.

Sigma Alpha Local Dues (After 11/16/25)
$236

This is the local dues assessment after November 16, 2025.

Reinstatement Fee
$3

A reinstatement fee applies to all members whose financial obligations were not met for the previous year

