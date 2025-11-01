2025-2026 CHAPTER DUES 2025-2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
International, District, State and Local Due for the 2025-2026 Fiscal Year
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
International, District, State and Local Dues for 2025-2026 Fiscal Year
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This covers your international dues including the service fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This covers your District dues including the service fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This covers your State dues including the service fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This covers your local dues assessment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This is the local dues assessment after November 16, 2025.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
A reinstatement fee applies to all members whose financial obligations were not met for the previous year
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing