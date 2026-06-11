Xi Omicron Sigma Chapter 2025-2026 LATE DUES

2025–2026 Chapter Dues payments are now overdue.





As we prepare to close out the current sorority year, members with outstanding balances are asked to submit their payments as soon as possible. Please remit your payment promptly to avoid any delays in updating your financial status.





If you have questions regarding your balance or payment status, please contact the Grammateus.





Thank you for your prompt attention and support of Xi Omicron Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.





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Please Note: Zeffy is a free fundraising platform that sustains its services through optional contributions from users. During checkout, Zeffy may automatically suggest a contribution amount (often 15% or more).

This contribution is completely optional and is not a payment to Xi Omicron





Sigma Alumnae Chapter. If you wish to adjust or decline the contribution, simply click on the contribution field during checkout and select another custom amount.





Thank you for your support and for ensuring that your payment reflects the amount you intend to contribute.