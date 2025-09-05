2025-2026 Troupe 8191 Class Shirt/Hoodie

Cast Class T-shirt (short sleeve) item
Cast Class T-shirt (short sleeve)
$15

Black t-shirt with white logo on front and full color on back

Cast Class T-shirt (long sleeve) item
Cast Class T-shirt (long sleeve)
$20

Long sleeve black t-shirt with white logo on front and full color on back

Cast Class Hoodie item
Cast Class Hoodie
$25

Black Pull Over Hoodie with front pockets and white logo on front and full color on back

Cast Class Hoodie Jacket item
Cast Class Hoodie Jacket
$25

Black Zippered Hoodie Jacket with front pockets and white logo on front and full color on back

Tech Class T-shirt (long sleeve) item
Tech Class T-shirt (long sleeve)
$20

Black long sleeve t-shirt with black printing (image a representative sample)

Tech Class Hoodie item
Tech Class Hoodie
$25

Black Pull Over Hoodie with front pockets and black printing
***Not as pictured***

Tech Class Hoodie Jacket item
Tech Class Hoodie Jacket
$25

Black Zippered Hoodie Jacket with front pockets and black printing

***Not as pictured***

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing