Rocket Wrestling

Offered by

Rocket Wrestling

About this shop

2025 - 2026 Coaches Registration & Warmups

Registration *REQUIRED* item
Registration *REQUIRED*
$180

Registration for the 2025-2026 Season (On or before September 29th)

RWC Sweatshirt (Jerzees Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE* item
RWC Sweatshirt (Jerzees Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE*
$35

This is required for all tournaments to be worn for Warm-Ups. Size will be asked after you select quantity per item and click select below. If you have warm ups that still fit they are the exact same as last season. A size chart can be found on our website under Reg/Gear.

RWC Sweatpants (Jerzees Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE* item
RWC Sweatpants (Jerzees Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE*
$30

RUN BIG!! This is required for all tournaments to be worn for Warm-Ups. Size will be asked after you select quantity per item and click select below. If you have warm ups that still fit they are the exact same as last season. A size chart can be found on our website under Reg/Gear.

Add a donation for Rocket Wrestling

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!