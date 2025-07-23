2025-2026 Corporate Sponsorships

All benefits of White.

Sponsor recognition in Principal Zebold’s newsletter sent to all Briscoe parents.

Sponsor Banner* (3’x6’ white background to be prominently displayed on campus next to Briscoe for the rest of the school year)





*Banners will be uniform in design and display the company logo, phone number, and website.

*Banners will be designed and displayed in accordance with LCISD guidelines and displayed on the tennis courts next to Briscoe facing the carline.



