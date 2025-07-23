2025-2026 Corporate Sponsorships

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About this shop
Logo with Hyperlink on Social Media.
Logo added to sponsor page in yearbook.
BJHS student(s) will attend the fall fundraiser reward party at Urban Air-Katy.
All benefits of White.
Sponsor recognition in Principal Zebold’s newsletter sent to all Briscoe parents.
Sponsor Banner* (3’x6’ white background to be prominently displayed on campus next to Briscoe for the rest of the school year)
*Banners will be uniform in design and display the company logo, phone number, and website.
*Banners will be designed and displayed in accordance with LCISD guidelines and displayed on the tennis courts next to Briscoe facing the carline.
All benefits of Silver.
2 Reserved seats at school plays.
2 Reserved seats at NJHS induction ceremony.
2 tickets to Frosty Market at Frost Elementary.
Sponsor Banner* (3’x6’ white background to be prominently displayed on campus next to Briscoe for the rest of the school year)
*Banners will be uniform in design and display the company logo, phone number, and website.
*Banners will be designed and displayed in accordance with LCISD guidelines and displayed on the tennis courts next to Briscoe facing the carline.
All benefits of Gold.
2 Eagle Passes (entry into all games played at Briscoe)
Sponsor Banner* (3’x6’ white background to be prominently displayed on campus next to Briscoe for the rest of the school year)
*Banners will be uniform in design and display the company logo, phone number, and website.
*Banners will be designed and displayed in accordance with LCISD guidelines and displayed on the tennis courts next to Briscoe facing the carline.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!