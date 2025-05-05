2025-2026 Corporate Sponsorships- MCKINLEYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Panther Partner
$500
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at one (1) location on campus, your choice.
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at one (1) location on campus, your choice.
Panther Bronze
$1,000
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at one (1) location on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at one (1) location on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
Panther Silver
$1,500
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at two (2) locations on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Concession Voucher (value $40) to be used at any home game.
•Panther Spirit Gear up to $100 value.
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at two (2) locations on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Concession Voucher (value $40) to be used at any home game.
•Panther Spirit Gear up to $100 value.
Panther Gold
$2,000
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at all three (3) location on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Concession Voucher (value $40) to be used at any home game.
•Panther Spirit Gear up to $100 value.
•Two (2) McKinleyville High bleacher chairs
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at all three (3) location on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Concession Voucher (value $40) to be used at any home game.
•Panther Spirit Gear up to $100 value.
•Two (2) McKinleyville High bleacher chairs
Panther Platinum
$2,500
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at all three (3) locations on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Concession Voucher (value $40) to be used at any home game.
•Panther Spirit Gear up to $100 value.
•Two (2) McKinleyville High bleacher chairs
•$500 scholarship in your name given to a qualifying student
•Opportunity to set up a table at one (1) home football or basketball game for advertising/giveaways. *No artificial noise makers.
•Business recognition listed on Panther Partners website.
•Notice of all Panther Partner meetings events.
•Advertising banner displayed at all three (3) locations on campus, your choice.
•Recognition at all home football & basketball games
•Two(2) family athletic passes
•Concession Voucher (value $40) to be used at any home game.
•Panther Spirit Gear up to $100 value.
•Two (2) McKinleyville High bleacher chairs
•$500 scholarship in your name given to a qualifying student
•Opportunity to set up a table at one (1) home football or basketball game for advertising/giveaways. *No artificial noise makers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!