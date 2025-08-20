Denmark High School Dance Team

Denmark High School Dance Team

About this event

2025-2026 Denmark Dance Team Sponsorships

Silver Sponsorship
$300

● Company tax write off

● Name on our social media

pages, Instagram & Facebook

● Link on our DHS home page to

connect directly to your site

Gold Sponsorship
$500

●Company tax write off

● Name on our social media

pages, Instagram & Facebook

● Link on our DHS home page to

connect directly to your site

● Plaque distinguishing

sponsorship for your business

Platinum Sponsorship
$750

● Company tax write off

● Banner in our gymnasium

● Name on our social media

pages, Instagram & Facebook

● Link on our DHS home page to

connect directly to your site

● Plaque distinguishing

sponsorship for your business

