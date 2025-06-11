2025-2026 DFW Aggies Chapter Membership

Renews yearly on: July 1
A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing. Has voting rights in the chapter and is eligible to hold an elected office.
Renews yearly on: July 1
An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!