Easton Ice Hockey Club

Hosted by

Easton Ice Hockey Club

About this event

2025-2026 End-Of-Season Banquet

3604 Farmersville Rd

Bethlehem, PA 18020, USA

EIHC Player
Free

Please select the number of players in your family.

EIHC Coach
Free

Please select the number of coaches in your family.

Parents & Siblings - age 13 and older
$10

Please select the number of adults in your immediate family that will be attending our banquet.

Non-Player Children - ages 5-12
$5

Please select the number of children ages 5-12 in your immediate family that will be attending our banquet.

Young Children - ages 0-4
Free

Please select the number of young children ages 0-4 in your immediate family that will be attending our banquet.

Alumni Member or Alumni Guest
$25

Please select the number of alumni/guests who will attend our banquet.

Regretfully, we will be unable to attend.
Free

You can select this option if you are unable to attend the banquet.

Add a donation for Easton Ice Hockey Club

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