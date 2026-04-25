LWR GYMNASTICS PARENTS CLUB, INC.

Hosted by

LWR GYMNASTICS PARENTS CLUB, INC.

About this event

2025-2026 TICKETS to End of Season Party

16881 Lagoon Shore Blvd

Wimauma, FL 33598, USA

Standard - With Splash Pass
$50

Admission, food, water, access to water slide and any inflatables if available, ALSO extra water activities that include kayaking, stand-up paddle boards and the water obstacle course! Please see website for age and height restrictions.

Standard - No Splash Pass
$40

Admission, food, water, access to water slide and any inflatables if available. Please see website for age and height restrictions.

Standard - 3 and younger
Free

Admission, food, water

Splash Upgrade
$10

Add on :)

Add a donation for LWR GYMNASTICS PARENTS CLUB, INC.

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