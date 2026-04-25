2025-2026 TICKETS to End of Season Party

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About this event
Admission, food, water, access to water slide and any inflatables if available, ALSO extra water activities that include kayaking, stand-up paddle boards and the water obstacle course! Please see website for age and height restrictions.
Admission, food, water, access to water slide and any inflatables if available. Please see website for age and height restrictions.
Admission, food, water
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$
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