2025-2026 FES PTO Membership

2025-2026 PTO Membership
$7

Valid for one year

Florence Elementary PTO Membership – Just $7/year
By becoming a member of the Florence Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), you're showing your support for our students, staff, and school community — and getting involved in a meaningful way!

Your membership includes:
Voting rights at PTO meetings — have a voice in decisions that affect our school.
Opportunities to serve on committees and lead or support events.
Access to exclusive volunteer opportunities and behind-the-scenes updates.
Connection to other families and staff working together to make Florence Elementary the best it can be.
Support for school events, teacher appreciation, enrichment programs, and more!

You do not have to attend every meeting or volunteer to be a member — your $7 helps fund important work, and your voice is always welcome!


If you would like to sponsor the PTO as a business, please send us an email at [email protected]

