2025-2026 FES PTO Membership

Florence Elementary PTO Membership – Just $7/year

By becoming a member of the Florence Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), you're showing your support for our students, staff, and school community — and getting involved in a meaningful way!

Your membership includes:

✅ Voting rights at PTO meetings — have a voice in decisions that affect our school.

✅ Opportunities to serve on committees and lead or support events.

✅ Access to exclusive volunteer opportunities and behind-the-scenes updates.

✅ Connection to other families and staff working together to make Florence Elementary the best it can be.

✅ Support for school events, teacher appreciation, enrichment programs, and more!

You do not have to attend every meeting or volunteer to be a member — your $7 helps fund important work, and your voice is always welcome!





If you would like to sponsor the PTO as a business, please send us an email at [email protected]