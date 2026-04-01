Grapevine Lacrosse

Hosted by

Grapevine Lacrosse

About this event

2025-2026 Grapevine Lacrosse Banquet

1209 S Main St

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Players
$55
Students (non players)
$60
Adults
$65
Heads or Tails
$10

Take your chances and stay in the game—grab a Heads or Tails wristband for your shot to win it all. Each wristband is your lifeline, giving you the power to survive every round and outlast the competition. Whether you’re feeling lucky or playing it strategic, you can’t win if you’re not in it. Purchase your wristband, make your call, and stay alive—because every flip could be the one that takes you all the way.

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